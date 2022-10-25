Microsoft's Windows on Arm dev PC is a $599 Mac mini wannabe

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has a brand new Windows on Arm development PC available and it bears more than a slight resemblance to Apple's Mac mini. And that's a good thing.

The machine, which Microsoft is calling the Windows Dev Kit 2023, was originally known as Project Volterra but the aim is still the same - Microsoft wants to make it easier for developers to build apps for Windows on Arm, and to do that, they need a machine to do it on.

That machine is one that looks very much like a Mac mini, but with decidedly not-Apple hardware inside. There's a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform from Qualcomm paired with 32GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. There aren't a ton of ports, but the important ones are present. That means a pair of USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports on the side and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports on the back. That's where developers will also find an Ethernet port joined by a Mini DisplayPort, too.

Beyond that, there's a neural processing unit that should allow developers to get down and dirty with machine learning and AI as and when the need crops up.

Those with the Windows Dev Kit will have access to special Arm versions of Microsoft's software, including Teams, Office, OneDrive, and more.

Microsoft's new little box of tricks is now available to pick up in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, and Japan with pricing set at $599 / £570 / €699.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.