Surface Studio 2+ now has more processing power for 3D designing and rendering

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft released the original Surface Studio way back in 2016 and then Surface Studio 2 in 2018. Now during Microsoft's Fall Event the company has revealed the latest iteration in the form of the Surface Studio 2+.

This device has been rearchitected with an updated Intel Core H-35 processor and equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 discrete graphics card.

Microsoft says this means not only 50% more CPU performance but also improved graphics capabilities. That's ideal for 3D design work or rendering tasks.

The company also says it has improved the display, cameras, microphones, ports and more. It comes with Windows 11 as standard, making it easier to multitask with snap layouts and to split-screen the large 28-inch display.

Intel Core i7-11370H Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6 GPU memory

33GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD

28-inch PixelSense Display with 4500 x 3000 resolution (192 PPI)

10-point multi-touch, sRGB and Vivid colour profile, DCI-P3 display

Dolby Vision support, Gorilla Glass 3

You can use the touch screen to navigate or a digital pen to sketch and of course, because the Surface Studio 2+ is adjustable at multiple angles it'll be easy to use for your creative needs.

Surface Studio 2+ also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to enhance your experience. With an improved camera and upgraded Studio Mics, Microsoft also says you'll look better on calls too.

Writing by Adrian Willings.