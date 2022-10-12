(Pocket-lint) - During Microsoft's Fall Event the company showed off a number of different devices including the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 and Surface Studio 2+.

Surface Laptop 5 is a follow-up to the Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft claims it has as much as 50% more power than that previous device. As well as as much as 17 hours of battery life to get you through the day.

Along with that classic Surface Laptop design, the new device has upgrades that include Thunderbolt 4 and uses the Intel Evo Platform as well with Intel 12th gen processors. This means snappier multitasking and better performance in whatever you're doing.

13.5-inch PixelSense display with 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) resolution and 10-point multi-touch

15-inch PixelSense display with 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI) resolution and 10-point multi-touch+

Either Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U or i7-1255U processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB SSD

Surface Laptop 5 has options that include either a 13.5-inch (touchscreen) or 15-inch PixelSense display with 3:2 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision IQ. The addition of that Dolby Vision tech means better picture quality and the promise of vivid colours along with a sharp contrast no matter the lighting conditions.

Microsoft is going all in with Dolby this time around, with a speaker system that includes Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing for more immersive sound.

The new Surface Laptop 5 is available in several colours including Platinum with Alcantara, Sage, Matte Black, and Sandstone. Though the 15-inch model only comes in Platinum and Matte Black. Find out more about it here.

