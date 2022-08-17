(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's next big Windows 11 update is likely to roll out on September 20 2022, sources say.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has been testing the 22H2 update for months and it will be available next month through Windows Update.

-

Expected improvements include app folders in the start menu, drag and drop support for the taskbar, along with new touch gestures and animations.

Some accessibility features will be added, too, including a live captioning feature for the deaf and hard of hearing.

There will also be a tool called Voice Access, which allows users to control their PC with their voice.

The Task Manager is being reworked, and will now have a dark mode and a nicer layout. It will also have an efficiency mode to limit apps from hogging resources.

Snap Layout should see some big improvements, making it easier to arrange your apps as desired.

Finally, Microsoft is also working on adding tabs to File Explorer, but this will come a bit later on and isn't expected on September 20.

The report also suggests we'll be seeing new Microsoft Surface products this Autumn, to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Surface brand.

Microsoft hasn't officially announced the 22H2 update release date or a Surface event of any kind, so, of course, the dates might change,

If you want to get in on the new update early, the final version preview is available to Windows Insiders here.

Writing by Luke Baker.