(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced the latest Surface Laptop, calling it the "lightest" and "most portable" yet.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is available to pre-order now and will ship from 7 June 2022.

It comes with Windows 11 preinstalled, has a 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display (1536 x 1024) and runs on quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processing. There are 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options.

Intel Iris X Graphics are on board too.

The overall weight of the device is just over a kilo, at 1.127kg, and it's 15.7mm thin. However, unlike some other ultraportable laptops, it also includes USB-C, USB-A and a 3.5mm headphone port.

Storage can be spec'ed up to 256GB (SSD), while battery life is claimed to last for up to 13.5 hours.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 provide wireless connectivity. There's a 720p HD video calling camera too. Its ominidirectional speakers are Dolby Audio Premium certified.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 can be ordered in multiple colour variants, with sage, ice blue, sandstone and platinum alternatives.

Pricing starts at £529 / $599 with orders now being taken on Microsoft's own online store. You can check it out and pre-order from Microsoft UK here, or Microsoft US here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.