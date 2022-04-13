Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 coming soon, codenamed "Zuma"

(Pocket-lint) - A new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is coming very soon, according to a report.

Allegedly codenamed "Zuma", the Surface Laptop Go 2 is said to be Microsoft's release schedule for the first half of this year. That means it's expected by June.

Sources have told Windows Central that it will ship with an updated processor and new colourway.

The site also claims that the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be priced similarly to its predecessor - around $549 for the entry-level model. It'll be powered by am 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There will be a couple of higher spec models available too, it is said.

As for the design, the slim laptop will reportedly feature the same 12.4-inch screen size and look similar in external design to the existing Surface Laptop Go.

However, there will be a new colour for the Go 2: Sage. That will join Platinum, Ice Blue and Sandstone.

Considering the timing, there's every chance that it'll be announced during Microsoft's developers conference - Build - in May. It will be a virtual-only event again this year, running from 24-26 May 2022.

If so, that'll put the shipping date around the start of June.

