A fake Windows 11 download page wants to steal your data

(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to upgrade to Windows 11, be especially careful, as there is a fake download page out there that's spreading malware.

Yes, these kind of scams aren't a rarity, but this one employs a particularly authentic-looking replica of the Microsoft website, making it all the more dangerous.

The thorough researchers at HP quickly discovered the scam and published an in-depth research report on the matter.

The fake website is found at windowsupgraded (dot) com, though we don't recommend heading there for obvious reasons.

The cloned page uses a RedLine Stealer installer which is capable of stealing saved passwords, credit card information, autocomplete data and even cryptocurrency.

HP's report mentions a similar attack in which the Discord website was cloned in December 2021, prompting unsuspecting users to download the same Redline Stealer tool.

The Discord scam website used the same domain registrar and DNS servers, suggesting it may be the same attacker.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

The best way to stay safe from this malware is to carefully check the URL before hitting download - and you may want to make sure that your antivirus software is working and up to date, too.

If you're looking to upgrade to Windows 11, you might want to check out our simple, and safe, guide here.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Luke Baker.