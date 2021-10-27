Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Watch out, Chromebooks: Microsoft's budget Surface Laptop SE is coming for you

- Windows 11 SE also rumoured

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft hasn't given up on schools just yet.

In the US, Chromebooks own the K-12 market. If you go to elementary, middle, or high school, chances are you've needed to use a Chrome OS laptop in class and for homework. Microsoft has been trying for years to regain some of this segment, and its latest effort could be its truest Chromebook rival yet

The software giant is reportedly gearing up to introduce a low-cost Surface Laptop called Surface laptop SE as well as a new edition of Windows 11 named Windows 11 SE - and both will be aimed at the education market, according to Windows Central. The laptop is expected to include an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel’s N4120 Celeron processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a single USB-A and USB-C port. It'll be ultra-affordable, too.

As for Windows 11 SE, it sounds like it could be similar to the S versions of Windows 10. Microsoft previously launched a Surface Go laptop running Windows 10 S Mode. It, too, was aimed at K-12 and started at $399. A keyboard that went with it cost $99, separately.

No idea when Microsoft will launch the Surface Laptop SE or Windows 11 SE. But it'll most likely try to offer its new laptop below $400.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 27 October 2021.
