(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft hasn't given up on schools just yet.

In the US, Chromebooks own the K-12 market. If you go to elementary, middle, or high school, chances are you've needed to use a Chrome OS laptop in class and for homework. Microsoft has been trying for years to regain some of this segment, and its latest effort could be its truest Chromebook rival yet.

The software giant is reportedly gearing up to introduce a low-cost Surface Laptop called Surface laptop SE as well as a new edition of Windows 11 named Windows 11 SE - and both will be aimed at the education market, according to Windows Central. The laptop is expected to include an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel’s N4120 Celeron processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a single USB-A and USB-C port. It'll be ultra-affordable, too.

As for Windows 11 SE, it sounds like it could be similar to the S versions of Windows 10. Microsoft previously launched a Surface Go laptop running Windows 10 S Mode. It, too, was aimed at K-12 and started at $399. A keyboard that went with it cost $99, separately.

No idea when Microsoft will launch the Surface Laptop SE or Windows 11 SE. But it'll most likely try to offer its new laptop below $400.