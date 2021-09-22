(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced what it calls its "most powerful" Surface device yet - the Surface Laptop Studio.

Featuring 11th Gen Intel quad-core processing, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics and 32GB of RAM, the device doubles both as a 14.4-inch notebook and a professional studio device.

The screen can be laid almost flat in "stage mode" for artist use, with the new Surface Slim Pen 2 providing a more haptic feel to drawing than ever before.

The keyboard touchpad also features haptic feedback, while omnisonic speakers by Dolby ensures the audio is crisp even at loud levels.

Dolby Vision is supported by the PixelSense display, with 120Hz on board too.

It naturally comes with Windows 11 from launch, and supports Thunderbolt 4 for fast data transfers.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is available for pre-order now, to ship on 5 October - the same day Windows 11 is released.

