Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Microsoft laptop news

Could next Microsoft Surface Book feature a dual-hinge screen?

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
1 / 1
Pocket-lint Microsoft Surface Book photo 1
Pictured: the Surface Book 3, released in 2020
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Well here's something a little different. A 2020 Microsoft patent has revealed a possible alternative future for Microsoft's laptop products, as the embedded patent images below show.

As you can see from the illustrations, the existing Surface Book's distinctive hinge - called the 'Dynamic Fulcrum Hinge', as revealed back in 2016 - could be swapped out for a dramatic dual-hinge style design instead.

Microsoft

The WinFuture source article suggests this is in a bid to take on Apple's Magic Keyboard design setup (turning iPad into MacBook, in effect) - but we see it as entirely different.

At first glance those images look more like the next-gen Surface Studio, but upon closer inspection you can see the secondary hinge to the centre of the screen's rear. This enables the ability to pull the screen forward into a more easel-like position, delivering greater variety of plausible screen positions.

That's quite the departure from the existing Surface Book 3, of course, as the current Dynamic Fulcrum Hinge is designed to be flexible, but also allow the screen to detach - in a tablet-like style - for versatile use in that format.

Perhaps the traditional 2-in-1 at this size and scale just isn't resonating with customers as much as it first did? We'll have to wait and see if a future Microsoft laptop employs this hinge style, it could make for a very interesting alternative setup indeed...

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 27 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Intel reveals ambition to catch (and overtake) chip rivals by 2025
Intel reveals ambition to catch (and overtake) chip rivals by 2025 By Dan Grabham ·
Could next Microsoft Surface Book feature a dual-hinge screen?
Could next Microsoft Surface Book feature a dual-hinge screen? By Mike Lowe ·
Apple MacBook Pro 2021: 14-inch and 16-inch specs, features, rumours and news
Apple MacBook Pro 2021: 14-inch and 16-inch specs, features, rumours and news By Dan Grabham ·
  • Source: Surface Book 4: Is Microsoft planning a major Apple-style redesign? - winfuture.de
Sections Laptops