Windows 11 system requirements: Can your PC run Microsoft's new OS?

(Pocket-lint) - Windows 11 will be with us later in 2021 and, while it'll be a free download you'll need to make sure it can actually run on your PC.

It's a little harder this time around as there are some different requirements for Windows 11. Windows 10 didn't have this problem as generally, it ran fine on anything that was able to install and run Windows 7 or 8/8.1.

You can getMicrosoft's PC Health Check appto see if your PC will run the new OS straight off the bat.

Don't be worried if your PC runs Windows 10 and can't run Windows 11 - Microsoft has committed to supporting Windows 10 through October 2025.

For Windows 11's recommended system requirements you need to have at least an 8th generation Intel Core processor (or the Pentium/Celeron equivalents from that generation) or AMD's Ryzen 2000 or later for an install. It needs to be a 64-bit chip this time around so that's why older generations are out the window.

It'll also support any Qualcomm processors that have been made for PCs from the Snapdragon 850 onwards.

One further requirement is that you'll need to have a Microsoft Account in order to set up Windows 11 Home.

One thing the Windows 11 installer checks for is a TPM chip. A Trusted Platform Module is essentially a security chip on the CPU and that has informed Microsoft's list of supported processors that we've outlined above.

The problem is that many users will have machines with TPM support, but it won't be enabled in their system's BIOS.

If you have a problem installing Windows 11, you'll need to work out how to enable this setting and - of course - each manufacturer's BIOS is a little different. And that could be an issue for some users.

In terms of versions, Microsoft has said that support for TPM 2.0 is a 'soft floor' - in other words, not a deal-breaker, but TPM 1.2 support is a 'hard floor' - many older machines should still be able to install and run the OS though it's not officially recommended.

If your PC can install Windows 10, you should be able to install Windows 11 in some way though Microsoft hasn't said what the effect of installing on older systems might be longer-term; will you not get certain feature updates for example?

Microsoft says: "Devices that do not meet the hard floor cannot be upgraded to Windows 11, and devices that meet the soft floor will receive a notification that upgrade is not advised."

Processor: 1 GHz or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) - there's access to a full list of supported Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors for Windows 11 here.

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

Trusted Platform Module (TPM): Version 2.0 (soft floor) version 1.2 (hard floor)

Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

Display: Larger than 9-inches with 720p HD resolution or greater

Internet connection: Microsoft account required to set up Windows 11 Home, internet connectivity required for all versions

Writing by Dan Grabham.