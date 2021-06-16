(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is widely expected to unveil the next version of Windows at an event later this month. Thought to be called Windows 11, it'll be the first major update to Windows in six years, apart from the twice-annual feature updates Microsoft rolls out to its flagship operating system. Now, images of the upcoming OS have leaked online.

A Baidu user posted two screenshots of Windows 11 on Tuesday, revealing a Windows 10X-like interface and central Start menu with rounded corners. The Verge was then able to dig into the early Windows 11 ISO and even installed it. Although it's not a giant visual change from Windows 10, there are interface tweaks including more rounded corners, snap controls that let you pin a window to a spot in your screen, a new Widgets icon in the taskbar, an integrated Xbox app, and a new Windows setup experience.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Microsoft's next event is set for 24 June, so we'll likely learn more about these changes, which are reportedly part of an effort codenamed Sun Valley, soon.

Keep in mind the company recently decided to close the door on Windows 10X, an operating system specifically built for dual-screen devices. It reportedly decided to fold the best of Windows 10X into Windows 10 rather than create an entirely separate OS. However, it's looking more like that work was put to use in this leaked version of Windows 11.

CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will be speakers at Microsoft's event. You can learn more about what to expect here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.