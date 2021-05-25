Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Microsoft teases the next version of Windows will be unveiled 'very soon'

- CEO Satya Nadella has been 'self hosting' the update

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's developer conference isn't a very consumer-friendly affair, but the company's CEO managed to sneak in one announcement that you and yours might find interesting: A big update to Windows is on the way.

"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," teased CEO Satya Nadella during Microsoft's Build 2021 Day One keynote address. "I've been self hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows."

Nadella added: "We will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon."

Rumours about the next generation of Windows suggest it is codenamed Cobalt and will come with an upgraded user interface known as Sun Valley. It's supposedly packing a more modern look and other improvements. Microsoft, of course, hasn't specified anything else, or even when the new update will be unveiled. ZDNet said it'll likely arrive later this year.

