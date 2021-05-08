(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Windows 10X is no more.

Microsoft has been designing and building a lighter, simpler, cloud-powered version of Windows 10 for the last couple of years. The goal, Microsoft said, was to enable "a new era of mobile productivity and creativity across two screens". However, according to Petri's Brad Sams, it has been shelved and will no longer ship this year. Instead of focusing on Windows 10X, Microsoft plans to improve the core Windows 10 operating system.

Microsoft had originally planned to launch Windows 10X alongside new dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo. Later, it said Windows 10X would also come to single-screen laptops, with the purpose of competing with Chrome OS. It was designed to offer a simplified interface, complete with an updated Start menu lacking Live Tiles, as well as multitasking improvements, and an app container for performance and security.

But, now, Windows 10 will get an improved interface, including new system icons, File Explorer improvements, and more visual changes as part of an initiative codenamed Sun Valley. Microsoft has yet to officially announce this decision, but the new Windows 10 should arrive via an update in October.

It'll be interesting to see if some of the other interesting aspects of Windows 10X make their way to Windows 10. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.