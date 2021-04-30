(Pocket-lint) - The next Windows 10 update will reportedly add a feature users have requested for years.

Expected later this year, Microsoft's big release should include support for AAC audio through Bluetooth at last. The Advanced Audio Codec is important for "lossless" audio streaming to Apple's headphones. It will also benefit iTunes and Apple Music playback on Windows.

Windows 10 already supports rival high-quality wireless audio formats, such as aptX and SBC, but owners have long wanted AAC too.

According to The Verge, Microsoft will also improve the system for selecting Bluetooth inputs in the taskbar. At present, you will see multiple device options for the same headphones or speaker. That's because the software thinks each Bluetooth profile for the same device equals a different device, so lists them all in the selector.

After the update, this will be trimmed to only show the device, not multiple connection options for it.

Multiple other fixes and software improvements are expected in the next major Windows 10 update. We don't yet know a date when it might arrive, but Microsoft's Build developers conference will start as an online-only even on 25 May. We should find out more then.

It runs until Thursday 27 May and all keynotes and seminars will be free to view.

Writing by Rik Henderson.