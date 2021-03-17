EA Play is soon to make its delayed debut on the PC version of Xbox Game Pass

(Pocket-lint) - EA Play debuted on Xbox Games Pass in late 2020 - but only for consoles. Games Pass subscribers on PC were told at the 11th hour that things were being delayed into 2021.

Now, it seems that launch is nearly upon us, three months late. A tweet from EA suggests as much: "If you’re a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you have access to EA Play for Xbox, and you’ll get access to EA Play for PC soon". Just when 'soon' is, isn't clear of course.

The December 2020 delay was oddly announced in an unattributed blog post and the post itself had a bit of a surprised tone about it, leading to the thought that some kind of unforeseen technical error had resulted in the delay.

"When we originally set out to write this blog post, which would announce the availability of EA Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass, it looked a little bit different. Unfortunately, what had been a celebratory post is now one asking for a little more patience: We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships."

Best laptop 2021: Top general and premium notebooks for working from home and more By Dan Grabham · 17 March 2021

"We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience."

"We’ll have more to share early next year; as always, we appreciate your support as we work to deliver this experience for our Xbox Game Pass members. Stay tuned for more information."

Writing by Dan Grabham.