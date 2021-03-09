(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is reportedly planning a follow-up to Surface Laptop 3.

WinFuture has shared details about the upcoming device, which is thought to be called Surface Laptop 4 and could arrive as soon as April 2021.

The report claimed the new Surface Laptop will come with both Intel and AMD options. The AMD models will offer chips from the Ryzen 4000 mobile series, including the Ryzen 5 4680U and the Ryzen 7 4980U, while the Intel models will have Intel’s 11th Gen CPUs, including the Core 15-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7. These are Intel's latest chips. AMD's is the Ryzen 5000 mobile series.

Microsoft is apparently prepping 13.5- and 15-inch models, the same as the Surface Laptop 3. All models will retain the 3:2 aspect ratio and resolution as the Surface Laptop 3, too. The 13.5-inch device will have a 2256 x 1504 resolution, and the 15-inch one will have 2496 x 1664.

In terms of specs, the Surface Laptop 4 is expected to go up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for the Intel models. The AMD configurations will go up to 16GB for RAM and up to 512GB for storage.

Otherwise, the laptop isn't expected to change much from the 3.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.