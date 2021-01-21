These new LTE-capable Windows 10 laptops start at just $185

(Pocket-lint) - At the BettFest 2021 virtual education show, Microsoft announced a handful of Windows 10 laptops that are perfect for remote-learning, school-aged kids. Every model is not inexpensive and LTE-capable.

"At BettFest, we’re unveiling an expanded portfolio of new Windows 10 devices for the upcoming school year, many with LTE connectivity," said Microsoft in a 19 January 20201 post detailing the new Windows 10 devices over on its education blog. "These are the most affordable LTE connected partner devices in the portfolio yet, with the ability to power engaging, collaborative learning experiences anytime and anywhere."

There are five new Windows 10 laptops in total. The first is the Acer TravelMate B3 notebook that starts at $239. It runs up to Intel’s Pentium processor and touts an all-day battery life, a spill-proof keyboard with anchored keys, and Wi-Fi 6 and optional LTE connectivity options.

There's also a convertible in the bunch, Acer TravelMate Spin B3, that starts at $329. It's a rugged laptop, running up to Intel’s Pentium processor. It also features an all-day battery life, a spill-proof keyboard with anchored keys, and Wi-Fi 6 and optional LTE connectivity options. It stands out due to its second camera, a full USB Type-C port, and an optional antimicrobial coating for the display, keyboard, and touchpad.

Next up is the JP-IK Leap Connect T304 that starts at $229. Based on Qualcomm’s 7c silicon, it too provides an all-day battery life, plus it has eSIM/LTE connectivity, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of memory. There's also the Asus ExpertBook BR1100 that starts at $279. It's another ruggedised, LTE-capable notebook with an all-day battery life. It has an anti-bacteria C cover, as well, giving it an extra layer of protection for pandemic times.

The cheapest of the five devices is the JP-IK Leap T304. Starting at $185, it has an LTE upgrade option, runs on an Intel Celeron processer, packs 4GB of RAM, provides all-day battery life, and comes with a Windows Hello fingerprint sensor. It also has a lightweight yet rugged design.

Add it all up, and all of these devices are great workstations for rough-and-tough kids and teens learning on the go in 2021.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.