Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus has longer battery life and a removable SSD

(Pocket-lint) - In an unexpected move at the start of CES 2021, Microsoft has added a new device to the Surface lineup. But it's not a wholly new device - the Surface Pro 7 Plus (or 7+) is a modified Surface Pro that looks the same as the Surface Pro 7. It'll be available in the US and Canada, Europe and Asia over the coming weeks starting at $899.

However, internally, things are rather different. There's a larger battery and removable SSD for starters, while the 12.3-inch device runs on upgraded 11th generation Intel Core processors. As with selected other Surface Pros in the past, there is also LTE connectivity, but it's very much a 4G device still - presumably, there will be a 5G version of the Surface Pro 8 or Surface Pro X2 whenever they appear later in 2021.

The Surface Pro 7+ is a full range of devices though, even though Microsoft says it is aimed at education and business rather than consumers. Core i3, i5 and i7 variants will be available, starting with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and rising to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The front and rear cameras have been upgraded with Full HD 1080p video, while there is Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio and far-field microphones too.

The chassis itself is unchanged aside from the removable storage slot so there are single USB-C and USB-A ports, a headphone jack and the Surface Connect port, too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.