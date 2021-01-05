(Pocket-lint) - A couple of FCC filings have been discovered that approve the wireless communications tech inside a forthcoming Microsoft device, thought to be the Surface Pro 8.

They approve the Wi-Fi 6 and LTE hardware inside the 2-in-1 for consumer use in the US. This step usually indicates that a product is soon for release.

That matches previous rumours that claimed the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 will be launched in January 2021. We don't have long to wait therefore.

According to the filings, the device will use Intel's Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter (AKA 802.11ax) and Quectel’s LTE-A Cat 12 M.2 module for 4G connectivty. Users will be able to manage connectivity through Windows 10 settings, reports Windows Latest.

Previous leaks have hinted that the specs of the new device will start with an Intel Core i3 chipset - for the base model - and 8GB of RAM. That can rise to Intel Core i7 processing and up to 32GB of RAM for the top-end variant.

Storage is said to range form 128GB to 1TB, depending on the model chosen.

One train of thought is that Microsoft may opt to ditch its traditional numbering system and simply call it the "New Surface Pro". We should find out for sure later this month.

Writing by Rik Henderson.