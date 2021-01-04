Microsoft posts job to 'rejuvenate' the design of Windows

(Pocket-lint) - A new job listing points towards an interface redesign for Windows 10 later in 2021-22.

The listing suggested the following: "On this team, you’ll work with our key platform, Surface, and OEM partners to orchestrate and deliver a sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal to our customers that Windows is BACK and ensure that Windows is considered the best user OS experience for customers."

However, the language on the listing has now been softened after the reports.

We've known for a little while that Microsoft is planning a big interface refresh for the operating system and last year softened the look of the start menu, redesigned key icons more in keeping with Microsoft's Fluent Design language and teased elements like a new-look for File Explorer. As more of us are used to using more lightweight operating systems, it seems like Microsoft wants to enhance the usability of Windows as part of the work.

According to a Windows Central report back in October, internal documents from Microsoft suggest that the update - codenamed Sun Valleyt will be "reinvigorating" and is set to modernise the Windows experience. The same report believes the redesign will ship by the end of 2021 in the release currently codenamed Cobalt. The new look is said to be inspired by the upcoming Windows 10 X.

Writing by Dan Grabham.