Microsoft Surface Pro 8 may have 8GB of RAM minimum

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours have surfaced that the new, soon to be launched, Microsoft Surface Pro 8 may well have a nice memory upgrade over the previous model.

Reports have appeared suggesting that the base model of the Surface Pro 8, which will sport an Intel Core i3 SoC will also have a minimum of eight gigabytes of RAM. That's double the memory of the Microsoft Pro 7 and it's also thought that there will be options up to 32GB.

Along with the info on the RAM increase, the leaks discovered by German tech outlet WinFuture also offer up info on the line-up of possible configurations for the new two-in-one.

If accurate, the base model will have an Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM. The Core i5 model will have either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Core i7 models will be available with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Earlier this month news appeared that Microsoft was working on its own custom ARM-based processors for the upcoming Surfaces devices. But it seems now that if this does happen it's likely for future products and for Microsoft's data centres rather than for the Surface 8 line-up.

We'll hopefully find out more in January 2021.

Writing by Adrian Willings.