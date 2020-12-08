Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 benchmarks appear

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like the new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 are imminent, with benchmark results appearing online. We know that the new devices won't look drastically different - which is a real shame for the ageing Surface Pro design - but they will have upgraded internals.

One device spotted in Geekbench listings by Windows Latest features Windows 10 Enterprise and so is a business edition of a new Surface, codenamed OEMWY and powered by an Intel 11th generation Core i7-1185G7 processor which features the new-generation Xe graphics processor. 32GB of memory was on board this version so it's probably a Surface Laptop.

AMD's star has risen over the last couple of years and Microsoft used AMD power inside the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 - that is set to continue for Laptop 4 it seems since another benchmark for OEMGR uses a new Renoir variant of the AMD Ryzen alongside 8GB of RAM, based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture with Vega graphics.

These devices are traditionally AMD/Intel - there is no indication that there will be wider adoption of the ARM-based silicon designed by Microsoft and Qualcomm and residing inside the unloved Surface Pro X. With the ARM-based Apple Silicon now out in the wild, it'll be interesting to see how Microsoft plays the tense game between Intel/AMD and ARM-based CPUs.

Writing by Dan Grabham.