(Pocket-lint) - Pictures of the next Surface Pro and Surface Laptop have allegedly leaked online, as both devices have been certified in Korea.

Twitter user cozyplanes claims to have found the images of devices certified under the model numbers 1950 (Surface Laptop) and 1960 (Surface Pro). These numbers match models found in certification listings by Windows Central too.

Although some are calling them Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8, the latter site also suggests that Microsoft could opt to ditch the numbers and just call them 'New Surface Laptop" and "New Surface Pro" instead.

A third device is also mentioned, the 1961, but that is just thought to be the LTE version of the new Surface Pro.

It's hard to get much from the images, but it does seem that any generational design changes will be minimal. However, there are expected to be AMD options for the Laptop, as well as 11th-gen Intel alternatives.

Windows Central states that the launch will likely be low key, with little extra fanfare. They could be available as soon as mid-January 2021.

It is also rumoured that the Surface Duo will start to roll out to other countries (outside the US) from early next year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.