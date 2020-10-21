(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 10 October 2020 Update. It will be available to over a billion users from 20 October. This is the second major Windows 10 update of 2020. But it's less about huge new features and more of a service pack of tweaks.

As part of the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, you will get a revamped Start menu and Alt Tab changes as well as the Chromium-powered Microsoft Edge browser. The new Start menu is of course the headliner, as it brings a transparent colour rather than a solid colour to the background of app logos and tiles, making it's easier to scan to find your apps.

Next, Alt Tab will work differently. While you could always use Alt Tab to flip through desktop apps that are open in Windows, it now includes all open tabs in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft will let Windows 10 users default to the original Alt-Tab experience, however.

Finally, as part of this autumn update, Microsoft has made it easy to set up and control monitor refresh rates. So, if you forgot to enable 144Hz on your monitor, you will be able to more easily switch in settings (Settings > System > Display > Advanced display settings).

Other improvements include new app logos, a decluttered taskbar, and a tablet mode that doesn't show notifications when using 2-in-1s.

The Windows 10 October 2020 Update is available now.

But Microsoft is limiting the rollout:

“We are taking a measured seeker-based rollout approach," Microsoft said. “We are throttling availability over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience so the update may not be offered to you right away. Additionally, some devices might have a compatibility issue for which a safeguard hold is in place, so we will not offer the update until we are confident that you will have a good update experience.”

You can check for the Windows 10 October 2020 Update by going to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update on your PC.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.