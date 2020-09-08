(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft might announce a smaller Surface Laptop before the holidays, according to Windows Central.

Microsoft is reportedly readying a more lightweight Surface Laptop with a 12.5-inch display. It's expected to feature Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Microsoft is supposedly hoping to entice students with a smaller Surface Laptop, by offering the machine with Windows 10 in S Mode and pricing it between $500 and $600. That would make it one of the most affordable products in the Surface line.

Students interested in upgraded RAM and storage options will likely be able to customise their laptop at checkout. The company is rumoured to be preparing a Surface virtual event or announcement of some type for next month to launch this new Surface Laptop as well as other hardware refreshes.

Microsoft currently offers six different devices within its Surface portfolio: the Surface Pro, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, Surface Studio, and Surface Go 2. This lineup doesn't include the business-orientated Surface Hub interactive whiteboard for corporates, or the Surface Neo and Surface Duo.

Confused about which Surface device might be the one for you? No worries. It's not as complicated as it first seems. Here's our guide to help you:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.