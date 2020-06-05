Microsoft's new Surface Book 3 is now on sale - here are all the details

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 is now on sale in both the US and UK.

The Surface Book 3 13-inch starts from $1,599/£1,599 and the Surface Book 3 15-inch is available from $2,199/£2,199, which makes them more expensive in the UK than US. Both products are available to purchase from the Microsoft Store and selected major retailers.

As with previous Surface Books, the new laptop is designed for performance - as well as latest 10th generation Core processors, you can also specify up to Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics.

Battery life is also impressive, with up to 17.5 hours on the 15-inch model and 15.5 hours on the 13-inch version.

Microsoft said at the time of the Surface Book 3's launch that the new laptop - which once again features a screen you can detach as a separate Windows tablet - claims it's 50 per cent more powerful than Surface Book 2 depending on the configuration.

Storage ranges from 256GB up to 1TB, while the 15-inch also has a (super expensive) 2TB option.

The 13 and 15-inch pin-sharp PixelSense displays are joined by fast SSDs - Microsoft says it's "the fastest SSD we've ever shipped". However, frustratingly there's no Thunderbolt 3 support.

The also recently announced Surface Headphones 2 are also now available to buy for $250/£240 in Matte Black and Light Grey.

