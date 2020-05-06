The Microsoft Surface Go is finally updated with a larger display and Intel Core M

Microsoft has finally updated its most basic Surface - Surface Go is now Surface Go 2 and has a larger 10.5-inch Full HD PixelSense display.

The new $399/£399 tablet sits under the Surface Pro 7 and debuts alongside a long-awaited brand new Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2 and the retail availability of the already announced Surface Earbuds.

The Intel Pentium Gold processor - which we felt was underpowered in the first generation - is still available but there is also an Intel Core M option, even if it is an 8th generation unit. There's now an upgraded 5MP front camera (with Windows Hello) and dual mics for better video conferencing to make it better for Pro use. You can also now add up to 1TB of storage using the SD card reader.

Other specs include a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

Surface Go is probably a second device for many people despite the larger display. And, as with every Surface, you'll need to buy the keyboard separately, so it's a $500/£500 purchase at the least. And that's before you get to Surface Pen. A 4G LTE version will also be available, an option that isn't available on Surface Pro 7 but is on the Surface Pro X.

Type Covers will be available in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue.