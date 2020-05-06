Microsoft has unveiled several new devices in its Surface line, including the Surface Book 3.

The new laptop improves on its predecessor in performance especially, with 10th Gen Intel Core processing and up to Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics.

Microsoft claims that it is approximately 50 per cent more powerful than the Surface Book 2, with both 13 and 15-inch models coming with up to 32GB of RAM as well as the latest CPUs.

They boast up to 17.5 hours of battery life, for the 15-incher, 15.5 hours for the 13-inch version.

Other features include a "high-DPI" PixelSense display, precise trackpad, "comfortable" keyboard and "the fastest SSD we've ever shipped".

Both sizes can be specced with storage from 256GB up to 1TB, while the 15-inch can go a step further, with a 2TB option available.

As well as the highest-end Surface Book 3 15-inch having Nvidia RTX graphics, you can spec both sizes with Nvidia GeForce GTX GPUs (1650 and 1660 respectively).

Microsoft made the devices available to order now, for later shipping (21 May in the US).

The 13-inch Surface Book 3 starts at £1,599 / $1,599, while the larger model starts at £2,199 / $2,199.