Microsoft is reportedly getting ready to announce Surface hardware updates.

Recent retailer leaks suggest Microsoft is planning to unveil a Surface Book 3 with Intel’s latest 10th Gen processors. The Book 3 might also feature 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Nvidia’s Quadro graphics chips in some models. A Surface Go 2 is expected to arrive soon as well, with recent spec leaks indicating new models could pack Intel Core m3 or Intel Pentium Gold processors.

Keep in mind the Surface Go 2 has cleared the US Federal Communications Commission, which means a launch could be imminent.

Windows Central claims the Surface Go 2 will arrive with a larger 10.5-inch display and slightly smaller bezels than on the Surface Laptop 3, but it will still be the same size as the original Surface Go and work with existing accessories like the Type Cover. Also, the Intel Core m3 model of the Go 2, specifically, might feature 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and optional LTE connectivity.

Like the original Surface Go, the Surface Go 2 is expected to ship with Windows 10 Home in S Mode (but it can be updated to regular Windows 10).

Meanwhile, ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley also says the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are due to arrive this spring. She thinks the Surface Go 2 is "possibly on tap for a May 2020 launch", while the Surface Book 3 is due for June. Her report mentioned a Surface Dock 2, as well, pointing to recent retailer leaks and noting it's long overdue for an update. But she didn't say it's coming.

Lastly, The Verge says too that Microsoft is planning to unveil new Surface hardware in May 2020. Foley believes their launches will likely be virtual-only due to the pandemic. Add it all up, and it certainly seems like Microsoft has something in the works, and new Surface devices are a sure bet.