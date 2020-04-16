The next major update to Windows 10 is officially called May 2020 Update, and you can try a preview version of it now.

Microsoft is releasing the Windows 10 May 2020 Update to the public. It's still a preview build, however, as the company is opening the update to Insiders in the Release Preview ring. Microsoft believes this build will be the final version of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, which means, barring any major bug fixes, the update should officially launch soon for all Windows 10 users.

Microsoft has been updating its Windows 10 operating system twice a year - once in the spring and again in the autumn. These are big feature updates, and they're completely separate from the monthly security updates that Microsoft also rolls out to Windows 10 users. The latest version is the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, and it's actually rolling out a few weeks early to testers in the Insiders program.

Microsoft has a Windows release health dashboard that offers a status on the rollout and any known issues for the May 2020 Update. This is Microsoft's way of being more cautious and transparent about updates following the October 2018 Update that caused file deletion issues.

Microsoft detailed every new feature in the May 2020 update here. We've rounded up a few of the more interesting ones below.

NEW CORTANA EXPERIENCE

Windows Update automatically installs many updates. Now, there’s a new screen that shows all these updates in one area, whether it's driver updates, big features, quality updates, what have you.To find this screen after updating, go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update > View optional updates. You can then choose which updates you might want to install.

Microsoft is showcasing aa “new Cortana experience” with a chat-based interface. You can now type questions to Cortana instead of speaking aloud. The history of your conversation will appear like a chat window, simply by opening Cortana from the taskbar. You can resize it and move it around on your desktop by dragging the title bar. It supports both light and dark themes, as well.

There's a new “Cloud Download” option you can use when resetting your PC to a default Windows system. Go to Settings > Update and Security > Recovery and choose to reset your PC and remove everything, and then tell Windows to use “Cloud Download". Instead of reinstalling Windows 10 from the files on your local system, Windows will download the latest version of Windows 10 and install it on your system.

The Windows 10 May 2019 Update fixed Start menu search by taking advantage of the old Windows search indexer. Insiders were turning off the search indexer, however, due to excessive disk and CPU usage and general performance issues. Microsoft says it’s now detecting peak usage times so it can better optimize when the indexer runs. The end result is that search is now faster by default.

Windows 10’s Task Manager now displays your disk type, whether it's SSD or HDD, making it easier to see the hardware in your computer. These details are now displayed on the Performance tab. Open the Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc) and then click “More Details".

The Task Manager’s performance tab will also display your GPU temperature. Just go to your GPU’s status page under the Performance tab. This also works with dedicated graphics cards. It doesn't work with integrated or onboard GPUs.

Windows 10’s new game bar now has an FPS counter and achievement overlay. Simply press Windows+G to open the Game Bar while playing a game, and then you’ll see a real-time FPS counter. Easy.

There is a new “Make your device passwordless” option on the Settings > Accounts > Sign-in page. It basically abolished passwords and requires everyone on your PC to sign in with a PIN or a Windows Hello biometric sign-in method like face or fingerprint unlock.

Windows 10’s virtual desktops are available in the Task View interface when you press Windows+Tab on your keyboard (or click the Task View icon on the taskbar). Now, rather than default names like “Desktop 1" and “Desktop 2," you can now rename them. Just click the name of each virtual desktop at the top of the Task View interface and then type a name. You can even use emoji (press Windows+. to get emoji picker).

The network status page at Settings > Network & Internet > Status has been redesigned. It now shows all the network at the top of the page. Microsoft said this new interface should “provide more information at a glance about your device’s connectivity".

Windows 10 is adding support for IP-based cameras. You’ll be able to add network-based cameras by going to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth and other devices > Add Bluetooth or other device. If there’s a supported camera on your local network, Windows 10 will find it, or you can add it to your system in one click. Then, you can use the built-in Camera app to access the network camera.

Windows 10 auto-reopens many applications, like Google Chrome, after you restart your PC. Now, you can disable this option. Head to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options. Under Restart apps, toggle off “Automatically save my restartable apps when I sign out and restart them".

Microsoft has turned Paint and WordPad into “optional features", meaning you can uninstall them to free up space. Go to Settings > Apps > Apps and features > Optional features, and you’ll see Paint and WordPad with other optional features like Windows Media Player.

The new update is only coming to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring. The official release for all Windows 10 users is not yet available. Here's how you can get the preview version up and running on your PC right now.

Become a Windows Insider

If you’re a Windows Insider, you'll have access to the preview build of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. Go to Microsoft’s Windows Insider website, sign in to your Microsoft account, and click Get Started to become a Windows Insider. It's free to join the beta-testing program. Once your PC is on the May 2020 Update, Microsoft will continue to release "cumulative updates" like normal.

Go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Insider Program and click the “Get started” button. Link your Microsoft account. This is the email account you used to register for the Windows Insider Program. Choose “Just fixes, apps, and drivers” to join the Release Preview ring and get the May 2020 Update and confirm. Press “Restart Now”. A restart is required. After rebooting your PC, you check your Windows Insider Program settings. Go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Insider Program and double-check that it shows “Release Preview” under “What pace do you want to get new builds?”. If you go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update and press the “Check for updates” button, your PC will receive the update.

Check for the update

When the update officially rolls out worldwide, any Windows 10 user can simply go to Windows Update to check for the update.

Go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update, and click Check For Updates. If your system is eligible to update, it should begin downloading and installing.

Check out Microsoft's blog post for more details.