Microsoft is apparently delaying the Surface Neo

When Microsoft first took the wraps off its new dual-screen devices, the Surface Duo and Surface Neo, it was slightly cagey about the window in which they'd be releasing.

This was eventually clarified to Holidays 2020, but it would seem that at least one half of the pairing will now miss that date. The Surface Neo, the bigger double screen tablet, has apparently been delayed by Microsoft's switch in priorities toward getting the devices' operating system Windows 10X working properly.

The operating system is intended to also work with single-screen devices, and Microsoft is seemingly concentrating on getting it up and running on those devices before it moves forward with the final push on the Surface Neo.

This could have knock-on consequences outside of Microsoft's own product ecosystem, though. Other manufacturers including the likes of Lenovo were planning to use Windows 10X on new devices, and may now face delays if the OS isn't ready for implementation.

The implication behind these delays is that Microsoft doesn't feel the time is right to push forward with new form-factors and designs, preferring instead to focus on improving devices that people are more familiar with and more likely to use as they work from home and self-isolate.

We don't know how long the delay on the Surface Neo is, and we've also so far heard nothing about the Surface Duo joining it, so it's entirely possible that the smaller dual-screen tablet will launch as planned. The Duo has been getting a lot more attention and focus from Microsoft since its unveiling, too, as most recently evidenced by Microsoft's Brad Anderson below.

Day 32 of social distancing with the interns:

i’m explaining the new co-management growth numbers on the left screen, and were using the stylus to color Peppa Pig on the right one.@Panos_Panay was right — the @Surface Duo changes EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/Vbls1qEH6m — Brad Anderson (@Anderson) April 6, 2020

We were impressed by the Surface Neo when we got a look at it late last year, but without having gone hands-on it's hard to know exactly how excited to be. Still, it's a shame we'll have to wait a little longer for it to hit the market, now.