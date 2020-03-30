It looks like Microsoft is going to power up the Surface Laptop with the latest Intel and AMD chips

Microsoft is about to revise the specs of the Surface Laptop - which may well mean the Surface Laptop 3 becomes Surface Laptop 4.

Last year's Surface Laptop 3 was a welcome update (not least because it finally introduced USB-C) but the ultraportable power-laptop space is particularly competitive and with Apple's recent MacBook Air move to 10th generation Intel Core processors and a new Dell XPS 13 announced at CES, it will be high time for a revised Surface Laptop should Microsoft wait for an October launch as with other Surface launches.

The rumour is that Microsoft has been testing a Surface Laptop 4 with a 2.7GHz TigerLake-U processor (Intel Core) as you can see here:

Big News !!



Microsoft started testing 2.7GHz TigerLake-U



3dmark 11 Performance



Physics score : 8412

Graphics score : 5540 (just under R7 4800U)



Same SSD as Surface Laptop 3

Windows 10 20H1

WDDM 2.7 iGPU Driver pic.twitter.com/CUrYFIsXkK — _rogame (@_rogame) March 26, 2020

Other rumours have suggested the new laptop range could use the AMD Ryzen 4000 processors as well.

So what are the chances of it happening sooner than October? Well Microsoft has previously said that, while Xbox Series X shouldn't be delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, Surface devices aren't in the same boat and could be delayed.

That could mean a launch around the turn of the year - surely we won't have to wait that long...will we?