There are now over a billion Windows 10 devices out there

Microsoft has announced there are now over a billion PCs, Xboxes and other devices running Windows 10 in the wild.

Windows 10 is being used on over 80,000 different models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers.

Microsoft's head of search and devices Yusuf Mehdi said in a blog post to mark the occasion that "one in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10."

Mehdi added that 100 percent of Fortune 500 companies also now uses Windows 10 devices now that Microsoft has ended support for previous business favourite Windows 7.

However, it hasn't been all plain sailing for Windows 10 recently, with recent updates returning to the Windows woes of old - doing more harm than good. Recent downloads have caused the have caused the blue screen of death (BSOD) and other system crashes.

We've observed one laptop which kept reverting to Airplane Mode after sleep after one update while last year, some users couldn't use system restore after another update.

Microsoft says it is working to deliver new versions faster than ever before - multiple versions per year. It adds that the recent decoupling of the new Chromium-based Edge browser from Windows 10 has helped here as it is able to deliver new Edge builds outside of the normal update process.

Mehdi adds that there are now over 17.8 million members of the Windows Insider program, who help shape the future of Windows by testing early versions and providing feedback.