Microsoft admits coronavirus is going to hit its Surface lineup

Microsoft has said not to expect as much from its Surface business this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was primarily talking about the revenue from the division, but the inference is clear - it may mean that Surface devices meant to be launched later this year including such as the Surface Duo and Surface Neo could be affected.

There will also be some effect on Micrsoft's results from slower PC sales across the board due to the coronavirus outbreak because, naturally, there will be fewer copies of Windows installed.

Microsoft did say that Surface is the only division that will be affected, but there continue to be rumours that the Xbox Series X (and PlayStation 5 for that matter) release late in the year could see serious stock shortages.

However, we're still at least eight or nine months out from that so things could change drastically.

In a press release the company said "although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated...

"As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we do not expect to meet [our previous expectations as] Windows [installs on other people's laptops] and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated."