Microsoft's Edge browser is changing and it's coming to a PC near you soon

Microsoft is no longer the force in web browsers it was in the days of Internet Explorer, but stacks of people use Microsoft Edge - the browser that comes with Windows 10.

Microsoft Edge is changing and the new version is set to roll out next week. Most noticeably there will be a new logo - shown above - which is a more stylised version of the 'e' we've been used to since Internet Explorer first appeared.

However, the biggest change is underneath the surface. The entire way the browser is built is changing, from Microsoft's own EdgeHTML engine to Chromium - yes, that's the rendering engine that underpins Google Chrome.

Stats suggest that around 10 percent of desktop users use either Edge or Internet Explorer. And in the US and UK, it's more like 15 percent.

There's another 10 percent each for Firefox and Safari with Chrome just shy of 70 percent of global desktop browser users.

Microsoft says it has worked hard to minimise memory consumption and increase performance with the new browser. We've been using an early version and we have to say we've been broadly impressed.

There are a bunch of issues around how much control Microsoft is passing to Google here, but the fact is that Chromium is open source and can be used by anybody whereas Chrome is a different beast, with more features and isn't open source. Edge will now be similar to Chrome in that it takes Chromium and builds more on top of it.

Windows 10 Home and Pro PCs that are running Windows 10 1803 (April 2018 Update) or later will be automatically updated to the new software - it won't be an option.

Business users can opt out of the upgrade and remain on the current version of Microsoft Edge - many businesses use bespoke browser based software that will need compatibility testing.

Opting out will be automatic for any PCs connected to Active Directory or Azure Active or machines that are managed by an external administrator.