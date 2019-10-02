Surface Pro X runs ARM-based SQ1 platform developed with Qualcomm

Surface Pro X is a new ARM-based Surface that boasts a Microsoft and Qualcomm designed SQ1 platform with full-fat Windows 10, an integrated AI engine and 4G LTE on board (expect a 5G version next year).

Microsoft Surface lead Panos Panay says the device boasts 3x more performance per watt than last year's Surface Pro 6. It's also super-thin at 5.3mm thick, boasts dual USB-C and a new Surface Slim Pen that fits in the chassis to charge. The whole thing weighs under 800g.

The display is a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2,880 x 1,920 resolution boasting 267 ppi.

The SQ1 platform seems to be based on Windows on Snapdragon, but features custom enhancements like a new GPU. However, it's currently perplexing as to why the platform as it existed didn't have the right ingredients for Microsoft. We'll bring you more details on that as we get it.

Adobe also appeared on stage to demonstrate the recently-introduced Adobe Fresco which Adobe previously suggested would come to Surface in due course.

Surface Pro X is available for pre-order now and will be available in November, we don't yet have a price for it.