Surface Pro 7 is here and more powerful than ever, but it's just a slight redesign

Microsoft has revealed the latest 2-in-1 Surface Pro which will be known as Surface Pro 7. It's a soft redesign of the version from the last couple of years, which was pretty much what we expected.

There are 10th generation Intel Core processors on board as well as USB-C (goodbye Mini DisplayPort). Again, the anticipation of a mere port is testament to how much Microsoft dropped the ball by not introducing it previously - we wanted to see it on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6.

However, charging is still via Microsoft's proprietary Surface Connect port which isn't ideal - we don't really understand why Microsoft continues to push this port over USB-C aside from the considerations of owners of older Surface devices.

Most aspects of the device are the same as previously - the 12.3-inch PixelSense display is still the same and the Surface Type Keyboard and Surface Pen are still available as added extras.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is available for pre-order today - 2 October - from $749. We'll get it in for review soon and let you know what we think of it.