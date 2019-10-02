Surface Laptop 3 official, adds 15-inch version and USB-C at last

Microsoft has unveiled Surface Laptop 3 with USB-C, a removable hard drive and a new 15-inch variant in addition to a 13-inch model. USB-C is a more welcome upgrade than it should be because of the lack of USB-C in last year's Surface Laptop 2.

The 15-inch model offers something new with AMD Ryzen processors, while the 13-inch sticks with 10th generation Intel Core chips up to quad-core Core i7.

The top of the chassis (the top case with keyboard) comes off to enable you to repair and upgrade the laptop - though you will need special tools to do so.

Meanwhile, the trackpad has increased in size by 20 percent, while there's a 3:2 display again. You also get fast charging via the Surface Connect adapter (yes, it's still around, unfortunately). You can charge it up to 80 percent capacity in an hour - similar to what flagship smartphones offer these days.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is also now available in Sandstone. You can pre-order the new laptop from today - 2 October. They will ship on 22 October 2019.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $999, while the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 starts at $1,199. Both are compatible with Surface Pen, which remains an added extra.