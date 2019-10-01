Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface on ARM leak ahead of official launch

Images of Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface on ARM have leaked ahead of Wednesday's official Surface launch event. There will be 13.5 and 15-inch versions of the Surface Laptop 3.

The Surface Laptop 3 looks very similar to the outgoing model - again there's the now-ancient Surface Connect proprietary power connector that we're really not keen on.

We can't see the left-hand side, but would expect there will be support for USB-C, too. There does, finally, appear to be support for USB-C on the Surface Pro 7 but Microsoft seemingly can't let go of USB-A, so that's there again.

We can't help but think Microsoft should have just stuck two USB-C ports on it instead. After all, that's exactly what it does appear to have done with a new ARM-powered Surface - pictured top - which is thinner and no doubt lighter than Surface Pro. We're expecting this to be running Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform for Windows (called Windows on Snapdragon or WoS). Could it replace the existing Surface Go model?

We've previously had specs leak which showed there would be Core i3, i5 and i7 variants of Intel's new 10th generation Core processors powering the Surface Pro 7, with i5 and i7 set for the Surface Laptop 3. The base Surface Pro 7 is reported to have a Core i3-10110Y chip, with a correspondingly low spec - just 4GB of memory and 128GB storage - but there should be good pricing as a result.

There will also potentially be a dual-screen Surface reveal, although that may be just a tease for now. We know that Microsoft is working on it, it just depends on whether it will emerge this time around.