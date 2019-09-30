Windows Core OS: What is it and why you need to know

Windows Core OS is a new, lightweight version of Windows that will run on less power-intensive devices. It's not launched yet and details are patchy, but here's everything we know so far.

Microsoft is holding a Surface launch event this week where we're expecting a new Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3, and we believe it will also use the event to talk about the future of Windows, too. There will be tittle-tattle about the incoming Autumn/Fall update for Windows 10 itself, but what's really interesting is that Microsoft is building another accompanying operating system, too.

Core OS is Windows without the unnecessary bells and whistles that leaner devices don't need. Indeed, we know it's been known as Windows Lite internally at Microsoft, while some benchmarks have now leaked using the name Windows Core System.

We're tempted to suggest it'll be like Google's Chrome OS, so appealing to education and those who want cheap, robust devices with a far leaner user experience. Think a more flexible Windows 10. Indeed, it's tempting to think this could be the OS that eventually replaces the Windows we know today.

The appearance will be broadly similar to Windows - so expect a taskbar and Start menu-type arrangement. Some mockups have placed the menu in the middle of the screen.

Some elements of Core OS are powering other Microsoft devices such as HoloLens 2 or the Surface Hub 2X interactive whiteboard display. Indeed, the original Surface Hub could be thought of as a testbed for the main OS. However, Microsoft hasn't 'released' it as such and it wasn't properly previewed at Microsoft's Build Developer Conference.

A 'modern OS' was mentioned during Microsoft's Computex 2019 press conference, but no more details were provided. We believe the OS has actually been codenamed Santorini.

Windows Core OS will run PWAs (Progressive Web Apps) - essentially web apps - and UWPs (Universal Windows Platform) apps from the Windows Store. It will not run traditional desktop apps to start with, though we'd bet there will be some kind of emulation for this.

Yes we have. You knew that was coming, didn't you? We've actually been here twice before in the recent past. Firstly, there was the abysmal Windows RT, running on 2012's Surface RT. It was an ARM-powered PC, but one that was not only lacking in power, basically no apps from the Windows Store ran on it. You couldn't install traditional desktop apps, while Microsoft itself was very confused over the marketing around it and we were pleased when it went in the bin.

Then there was Windows 10 S (now known as S Mode) which again restricted app installs outside of the Windows Store walled garden. It shipped on the original Surface Laptop, but again it just provided users with a Windows experience they weren't expecting.

Microsoft will have to get its messaging right this time to ensure it doesn't make the same mistake again.

A dual-screen Surface has been rumoured, as has an ARM-powered version of the Surface Pro, presumably running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx platform that we've been awaiting for most of a year now (OK, so Lenovo said it would be doing a device at Computex 2019, but we haven't seen it yet).

Windows on ARM (or Windows on Snapdragon, WoS) is still not a great experience, largely because of the lack of decent Windows Store apps and emulation issues, but things can only get better - we're a long way from Windows RT, anyway.

The dual-screen device is codenamed Centaurus and follows on from a long line of Microsoft dual-screen concepts as well as the Andromeda Surface Phone project.

Remember Courier? Now though, Intel wants all manufacturers to develop dual-screen devices as part of its Project Athena specification for thin-and-light devices.

Microsoft has reportedly already shown off the dual-screen device internally at a showcase. However, we also know that long-time Microsoft watcher Mary Jo Foley reckons it's too soon for the dual-screen device.

We're not going to get a Surface Phone this time around, but it has to be something that Microsoft is still thinking about. Could Windows Core OS provide the solution? It's possible, especially if it runs on an ARM platform with ease.

What's certainly possible is that Core OS could facilitate the introduction of a new generation of netbook/Chromebook-style devices. Back to the netbook? Those Asus Eee PCs weren't so bad.