Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 details leak ahead of Microsoft's October event

Details are leaking about Microsoft's upcoming slew of Surface devices, namely the next-gen Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Microsoft is holding an event in New York on 2 October at which it will launch an updated lineup of Surface hardware.

We were expecting Microsoft to launch a new Pro and Laptop this year, largely because the designs are now two years old (although received specification upgrades last year) and they don't have USB-C. Microsoft is thought to be trading in its Surface Connect proprietary charging tech in favour of the new USB, although perhaps that is more hope rather than expectation on our part.

According to information gathered by WinFuture, there will be Core i3, i5 and i7 variants of the Surface Pro again, but based around Intel's new 10th generation Core processors. The base model will reportedly have a Core i3-10110Y chip, with a correspondly low spec - just 4GB of memory and 128GB storage. However, it should be well-priced as a result.

The 13.52-inch Surface Laptop 3 will apparently not only get a refresh but there will be a 15-inch version as well.

Other details are sketchy about what we might see at the event, but surely there will also be some kind of refresh of the Surface Book - currently in it second generation - and it also appears there will be some kind of smart speaker, too.

There will also potentially be a dual-screen Surface and maybe a refresh of last year's Surface Headphones.