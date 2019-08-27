Microsoft is holding an event in New York City in October, as evident by the invites now arriving in journalists' inboxes.

This event is being described as a special Surface hardware event, although Microsoft has yet to officially confirm what it plans to show off. The invite itself doesn't reveal much, other than the time, location, and what appears to be an outline of the Surface logo. So, if we had to assume, this is likely a hardware event. Microsoft typically debuts new Surface devices in the autumn, too.

The event will be held 2 October, and the rumour mill suggests we could see Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface device unveiled. Microsoft has been working on this device, codenamed Centaurus, for at least two years. It's meant to be the first of a new slate of hybrids due out in 2020. The last we heard, Microsoft wanted to release its dual-screen Surface sometime in 2020.

Microsoft demoed it dual-screen hardware earlier this year at a company meeting. It previewed a "sizzle video for new Surface devices and dual-screen prototype hardware" and employees formed long lines to look at the new device. That said, ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley, who knows Microsoft inside and out, said Microsoft likely won't introduce its dual-screen device in October.

Instead, she's hearing about other new Surface devices, including a Qualcomm 8cx-based Surface ARM device with built-in LTE. It'll be priced around $999. There also has been talk about an AMD-based Surface Laptop. A refreshed Surface Pro device, possibly with USB-C support, could debut, too. And finally, Microsoft could announce a release date for its HoloLens 2 headset.

So, it sounds like anything is possible. What do you want to see most?