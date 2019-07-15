This Surface Pro 6 UK deal is a bargain price for Microsoft's latest super-tablet

There's a great deal on Surface Pro 6 in the UK - the Core i5-toting 2-in-1 laptop-tablet is now available for the bargain price for £749.99 from Amazon UK.

The deal is on the silver model, which also boasts 8GB of memory as well as 128GB of storage. That's not the biggest SSD going, so this is probably best used as a secondary device. The 256GB version - which has the same other main specs - is available for £1,149 from Amazon UK.

Both devices come with a type cover, too, which isn't standard fare for many Surface Pro deals.

First introduced in October 2018, the latest-generation Surface Pro is no slouch and even if it is replaced during late 2019, it's likely that it won't bring a significant jump in power and capability from this model.

The Surface Pro 6 comes with eighth-generation Intel Core CPUs combined with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Like the Surface Laptop, the Pro 6 kept USB-A ports instead of USB-C alongside Microsoft's Surface Connect tech for power and docking.

You also get a Mini DisplayPort port for connecting to an external display with an adaptor plus an 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Windows Hello - Microsoft's hands-free tech that uses your face to log you in.

Check other Surface Pro 6 prices right here:

squirrel_widget_146069