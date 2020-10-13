This Surface Laptop 3 UK deal is a bargain price for Microsoft's excellent ultraportable

(Pocket-lint) - There's a great deal on Surface Laptop 3 in the UK - the Core i5-toting 2-in-1 laptop-tablet is available for £779 instead of £999 from Amazon UK for Prime Day 2020.

• Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch - save 22 percent, now £779 (was £999). Touchscreen Laptop (Platinum) - Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 2019 Edition. Check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 deal.

The deal is on the platinum model, which also boasts 8GB of memory as well as 128GB of storage. That's not the biggest SSD going, so this is probably best used as a secondary device or with other storage.

The 256GB version - which has the same other main specs - is available for £1,269 from Amazon UK so is quite a step up in price!

And if that doesn't float your boat - what about this excellent deal on the Core i5 version of the Surface Pro 7?

• Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3 2-in-1 tablet in platinum - save 27 percent, now £659 (was £899). Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 2019 Edition. Check out the Microsoft Surface deal here.

You get plenty of power, plus a USB-C port for connecting to an external display with an adaptor plus a camera for video calls including Windows Hello - Microsoft's hands-free tech that uses your face to log you in.

Writing by Dan Grabham.