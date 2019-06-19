Education computer company Kano has partnered with Microsoft to offer a full 2-in-1 laptop and tablet solution that kids can build themselves.

The Kano PC has am 11.6-inch touchscreen, transparent case back and full-sized keyboard cover.

The kit contains everything needed to build the notebook, including step-by-step instructions ideal for younger students to follow.

The Kano computer unit inside sports a quad-core 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 4GB of DDR3L RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

There are two USB ports on the board, one USB 3.0, the other USB 2.0. Other ports and connections include a HDMI output, dual-band 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack and microphone.

The Microsoft partnership means it comes with Windows 10 in S mode preinstalled, while Minecraft: Education Edition is also supplied.

Other tech in box includes several LEDs for power, USB and other indicators. And, other software includes How Computers Work, Make Art, the Kano App and Paint 3D.

The Kano PC is available for pre-order now, priced at $299.99 in the States, £299.99 in the UK. It will ship in the US, Canada and UK from 21 October.

You can order the kit from kano.me, education resellers and other selected retailers.