Microsoft's London Store is opening on 11 July in Oxford Circus

Microsoft's first European store will open in London's Oxford Circus on 11 July. The location is right on Oxford Circus, feet away from the tube steps. It's just a few doors away from Apple's flagship Regent Street store, on the corner opposite Nike Town and across from H&M.

We've known for over 18 months about the opening, while the location of the store hasn't exactly been secret either thanks to hoardings around the location which covers 21,932 square feet according to Microsoft.

Microsoft has wanted to open a store in London for many years and we know from job postings and previous reports suggest that Microsoft has hired over 100 roles for the location.

Microsoft already has stacks of stores across the US and Canada as well as one in Australia and another in Puerto Rico.

As you'd expect the new store will include a help desk (called an Answer Desk) and workshop areas as well as a showcase for Surface devices, HoloLens and Xbox plus key PCs from other manufacturers. There will also be a theatre and areas for coding and STEM.

It'll be interesting to see how busy the store gets - other Microsoft locations we've visited in the US haven't always been the busiest whereas Apple Stores tend to attract a mass of customers. However, given the location, we'd expect a lot of footfall.

Microsoft will need to sell a lot of PCs to make such a prestigious location commercially viable, although it might well consider the premium position is worth the huge outlay.

Microsoft already has a lot of facilities in the UK including it's UK headquarters in Reading, three gaming studios, the start-up hub Reactor London and the global Microsoft Research Lab in Cambridge.