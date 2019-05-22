Microsoft removes Huawei's MateBook X from the Windows Store

Microsoft won't comment on the situation surrounding Huawei, but it appears that it has removed Huawei's MateBook X Pro from the Microsoft Store.

We asked Microsoft for a comment on the current situation but as a notable departure from other Huawei partners, out contact said "we have nothing to share" in response.

PC World also reports that Huawei has been excommunicated from Best Buy. However, it appears the devices are still available from Amazon at the moment.

Longtime Microsoft watcher Tom Warren points to a cached Google listing of the MateBook X Pro from last week, which has now disappeared from the US store. Warren also points out that Microsoft and Huawei work together on server technologies using Microsoft Azure.

The order to ban US companies from doing business with Huawei has to affect Microsoft however since it supplies Huawei with Windows licenses. Naturally, the MateBook series also uses Intel tech extensively, so it's impossible to see how the Chinese company could continue to manufacture Wintel laptops.

While we've known for some time that Huawei is readying its own version of Android - presumably based on the open source version with its EMUI user interface on top - but in the same Die Welt article Richard Yu also hinted that Huawei's own OS could apply to laptops, too.

However, Yu maintained that it would "prefer to work with the ecosystems of Google and Microsoft" (quote translated from the original German).