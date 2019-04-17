Microsoft's new Surface Hub 2S is even more nuts than its predecessor

Microsoft's massive Surface Hub computer-cum-screen can now even run on a battery. The battery pack means you can move the 50-inch version between locations - say in a school - without the device switching off.

The new Windows 10-based hardware is an enhancement of last year's Surface Hub 2 device and will be known as Surface Hub 2S. However, it doesn't include any software updates - Microsoft says those will instead be delivered next year.

The Hub 2S is 40 percent lighter than its predecessor and with a 60 percent thinner display. There's also a new 85-inch version of the device, too.

Surface chief Panos Panay previewed the new device by rolling it across the stage at an event in New York today.

The event took place in cahoots with furniture maker Steelcase, who make a trolley that you can place the Surface Hub 2S upon. The Surface Hub 2S needs to be used alongside the Steelcase Roam Mobile Stand and APC Charge Mobile Battery so you can move it from place-to-place. However, there's no definitive word on how long the battery will last.

Surface Hub 2S will start shipping in the US in June priced at a hefty $8,999.99. Surface Hub 2S will be available in the additional Surface Hub markets shortly thereafter (yes, that includes the UK).