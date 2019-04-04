The next major update to Windows 10 is officially called May 2019 Update.

It's rolling out in April to testers before becoming more widely available in May 2019. The update, previously codenamed 19H1, is a lightweight update in terms of forward-facing features that consumers will notice.

Microsoft has been updating its Windows 10 operating system twice a year - once in the spring, and again in the autumn. These are big feature updates, separate from the monthly security updates that Microsoft also rolls out. For instance, in 2018, we got the Windows 10 April 2018 Update and the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Now, we have the May 2019 update.

Here are a few of the biggest changes we've spotted so far:

With the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Microsoft said Windows 10 users will receive better control over how and when they get feature updates.

Microsoft has been really pushing its twice-annual feature updates to ensure most consumers are on the very latest version of Windows 10. But with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, you will now be able to choose when to install the latest major version. You can prefer to stay on an existing version and still get monthly security updates, or you can grab the latest feature update.

There will still be prompts to urge you to get the latest feature update, but you won't be forced to update going forward. Microsoft will also allow Windows 10 Home and Pro users to pause feature and monthly updates for up to 35 days, and it’s adding a feature that will allow your PC to intelligently detect if you’re still using your PC. If you are, your update will wait to install.

You've had the option to pick a dark theme for a while now in Windows 10, but now there is an equivalent light theme that changes the black taskbar to, well, a lighter colour. It also lightens background colours and brings a new, lighter wallpaper.

Clicking in the search box will show icons at the top, with a list of your five most frequently used apps in the center and recent documents and pages from your Timeline of activity. Cortana, you'll notice, has been moved. That's right. Microsoft is no longer squeezing Cortana and Windows Search into a single feature. They're now accessed separately, and have different settings.

You can even remove the Cortana button from the taskbar.

Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions only are getting a built-in virtualization platform with a new Windows Sandbox. It's an easy way to instantly create a virtual machine, distinct from your main PC, so you can test a program or visit a risky website, worry-free.

It will roll out widely to Windows 10 users in May 2019.

Become a Windows Insider

The update also began rolling out to "Release Preview" testers in April 2019 as part of a final test phase. If you're impatient and want to test it now, go to Microsoft’s Windows Insider website, sign into your Microsoft account, and click Get Started to become a Windows Insider tester. It's free to join the beta-testing program. Then, follow these steps:

On your Windows PC, open the Settings app. Click Update & Security, and then click Windows Update. From there, select Advanced Options. Under the Get Insider Preview builds section, click select Get started.

Check for the update

When the update officially rolls out worldwide in May, any Windows 10 user can go to Windows Update to check for the update.

Go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update, and click Check For Updates. If your system is eligible to update, it should begin downloading and installing.

Install the update manually

We recommend waiting for the update to automatically come to your Windows Update tool, but if you are a pro and don't mind getting it through a more complicated route once the update goes live in May, follow these steps:

Go to the official Download Windows 10 page. Look for "Windows 10 May 2019 Update now available". When it appears, click Update Now to download and run the Update Assistant.

Alternatively, on the Download Windows 10 page, you can click Download Tool Now to run the latest release of the Media Creation Tool, then download an ISO file with the latest version or create bootable media, and run Setup. That's it!